Madhya Pradesh boat capsize: Seven bodies recovered from Matatila dam

Talking to PTI, Ramdevi, a survivor, said water started gushing into the boat from the bottom, causing it to tilt on one side in no time.

She said although she did not know how to swim, she just started moving her hands in the water out of desperation, and she was saved by a boat that arrived at the spot soon after.

Ramdevi said that she was pulled into the boat that came to rescue the victims.

Eyewitnesses said that out of eight persons, three swam to safety while five others were rescued by two men identified as Shital Jatav and Pran Singh.

Jatav said that as soon as he noticed that the boat was capsizing, he took another boat and reached the spot along with Pran Singh.

There, they started helping the affected persons to get on board their boat, he said.

Talking to reporters from the site of the incident, Shivpuri district collector Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary said efforts were made by rescuers to trace the victims at night, but the bodies were recovered on Wednesday.

"People visit the temple located on the island in the dam to offer prayers, especially during the Holi and Rang Panchmi festivals," he said.

"The boat involved in the incident was a small one made of wood.

The incident might have been caused either due to water entering the boat or an imbalance it suffered," he said.

The administration will take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, the collector said.

Those who rescued eight persons will be awarded, he said.

On Tuesday night, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the dead.