Merchant navy officer killed by wife, her lover in UP; dismembered body sealed in cement-filled drum

MEERUT: A merchant navy officer was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and her lover, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement, police said.

His remains have been recovered and the two accused arrested. The incident took place in the Indira Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Saurabh Rajput (29) from Brahmpuri's Indra Nagar Phase 2, went missing on March 4 and an investigation was launched after receiving information about the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

On the basis of suspicion, police detained Rajput's wife Muskan (27) and her lover Sahil (25), he said.

During interrogation, the two confessed to having stabbed Rajput to death on March 4. The two then chopped up his body, put the remains inside a drum and sealed it with cement.

They have been arrested, he added.

The remains have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Rajput's family, police said.

According to Rajput's family, Muskan attempted to mislead them by sending messages from his phone.

After committing the crime, Muskan and Sahil went on a vacation to a hill station, the ASP said.

Police said Rajput and Muskan, from Gauripura, had a love marriage in 2016.

Their families were unhappy with their relationship and the couple lived separately in a rented house in Indira Nagar Phase 1 with their three-year-old daughter, police said.