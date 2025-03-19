Modi shares trump’s commitment to peace, says gabbard

NEW DELHI: Stressing that ‘America first’ doesn’t mean ‘America alone,’ United States National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares President Donald Trump’s commitment to peace.
At the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday, Gabbard said, “President Trump is committed to ‘America first,’ but this should not be misunderstood to mean ‘America alone.’ The relationships we build together are essential to advance our mutual interests.”
Gabbard also talked about the “enduring strength” of the India-US partnership and the personal rapport between Modi and Trump. “The partnership between our two countries has been strong for decades,” Gabbard said.
She attributed the deepening of bilateral ties to President Trump’s approach to foreign policy, which she described as grounded in “realism and pragmatism.” “President Trump remains committed to achieving peace through a strategy of realism and pragmatism,” she said, reinforcing his dedication to global peace through practical means.
Enduring strength of India-US partnership
Gabbard talked about “enduring strength” of the India and US partnership and the personal rapport between Narendra Modi and Trump. “Partnership between our two countries has been strong for decades,” Gabbard said.