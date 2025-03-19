Modi shares trump’s commitment to peace, says gabbard

NEW DELHI: Stressing that ‘America first’ doesn’t mean ‘America alone,’ United States National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares President Donald Trump’s commitment to peace.

At the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday, Gabbard said, “President Trump is committed to ‘America first,’ but this should not be misunderstood to mean ‘America alone.’ The relationships we build together are essential to advance our mutual interests.”

Gabbard also talked about the “enduring strength” of the India-US partnership and the personal rapport between Modi and Trump. “The partnership between our two countries has been strong for decades,” Gabbard said.