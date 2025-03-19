Nagpur violence: FIR reveals accused molested woman cop, made obscene gestures

NAGPUR: A group of rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence that broke out in Nagpur city after protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, a First Information Report registered in this regard stated on Wednesday.

The Nagpur violence accused, the FIR said, also made obscene gestures and misbehaved with some other women, including police personnel.

The mob also hurled petrol bombs at the police during the violence, they said, adding that the police have so far arrested 51 rioters and slapped a total of 57 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against them, they said.