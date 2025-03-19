Nest for future: Uttarakhand’s forests set to flourish with bird-friendly flora

DEHRADUN: In a groundbreaking move to enhance avian habitats, the research wing of Uttarakhand’s forest department is embarking on an ambitious plan to cultivate tree, shrub and vine species favoured by birds for feeding. “This initiative marks a significant step forward in our commitment to biodiversity and conservation,” said a spokesperson from the forest department.

The programme will specifically target the hilly regions of the state and is being integrated into the department’s 10-year action plan for the first time. According to sources, the Uttarakhand Forest Research Wing has initiated a comprehensive study to identify which birds depend on specific trees, vines and shrubs for food.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning) Sanjeev Chaturvedi shared insights with this newspaper, stating, “Experts have conducted studies in a location called Mandal in the Garhwal Himalayas. It was observed that the Himalayan ivy vine found in cedar forests attracts not just one or two, but 10 different species of birds that also make their nests there. Similarly, birds are drawn to species like Buransh, Hisalu, Mehal, Tejpatta, Kilmoda, and Ghagra.”

Chaturvedi further noted, “Uttarakhand is home to over 700 bird species, of which approximately 30 are endangered. Until now, conservation efforts for birds were not included in our action plans. However, for the first time, we are integrating this aspect into our initiatives. Additionally, regular surveys of identified bird conservation areas and other recommendations have been proposed.”