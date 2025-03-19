Nation

NIA conducts searches at 12 locations in Jammu in terrorist infiltration case

According to the officials, the case was registered last year based on information about the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to LeT and JeM into India through the International Border and the Line of Control.
Security personnel stand guard as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at a house, in Jammu, J&K, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
Security personnel stand guard as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at a house, in Jammu, J&K, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Photo | {TI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations across Jammu in connection with a terrorist infiltration case, officials said.

The searches are underway at 12 locations, they said.

According to the officials, the case was registered last year based on information about the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to proscribed outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) into India through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

These infiltrations were facilitated by overground workers (OGWs) and other terror associates based in villages in the Jammu region, who were engaged in providing logistical support, food, shelter and money to the terrorists, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir
NIA raids
terrorist infiltration case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com