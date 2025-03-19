No special messages related to Preamble, Gandhi removed from NCERT: Centre

NEW DELHI: The Centre on March 19 said that the NCERT has not removed any special messages related to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and the Talisman of Mahatma Gandhi from its textbooks.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said the Preamble of the Constitution, the National Anthem, quotations of great persons, fundamental rights/duties in the Constitution, information about important government initiatives, Traffic rules etc. are given in the beginning or end of NCERT textbooks as 'special messages' to the students and teachers.

"The purpose of such messages is to familiarise young students with various important ideas and information through their textbooks and supplementary readings," he said answering a question from Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman.

He added that the NCERT has not removed any such messages but only arranged them from 'time to time' in such a way that students get to know about them progressively and imbibe a variety of significant messages through their different textbooks.