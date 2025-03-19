One dead, several injured after fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur

GUWAHATI: One person was killed and several others injured as fresh clashes erupted between the Hmar and Zomi tribes on the outskirts of Churachandpur in strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Lalropui Pakhumate (53).
The violence broke out when Hmar groups opposed a Zomi faction hoisting their community flag.
Soon, mobs of men armed with batons engaged in stone pelting, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas shells and several rounds in the air to disperse the crowds, officials said.
Security forces had a trying time in controlling the mobs that vandalised several properties even as shots were also fired by some people in the crowds at their rivals, they added.
Curfew was imposed in Churachandpur following Sunday’s attack on Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar in Zenhang, which triggered tensions between the two communities.
The situation escalated on Tuesday, hours after the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council reached a peace agreement to lift a shutdown.
In response to the renewed clashes, the Zomi Students’ Federation announced an "indefinite emergency shutdown" from Wednesday, citing the volatile situation in the region.
"It is hereby informed that all normal activities shall remain suspended. Schools and colleges shall remain closed. All shops and business establishments shall remain closed as well. We further advise all people to remain in their homes. This emergency shutdown shall remain in place until the situation improves," it said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the district administration issued a fresh appeal urging calm.
“I urge all individuals, community leaders, and groups to refrain from further violence and work towards peace and reconciliation,” District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S said, warning that any attempt to take the law into one’s own hands would face strict legal action.
Kumar said that no individual or group would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and that any such actions will be met with strict legal consequences. He encouraged community leaders to engage in dialogue with authorities, assuring that the administration was committed to restoring order and ensuring public safety.
Security forces conducted flag marches and fired tear gas and warning shots to disperse baton-wielding mobs engaged in stone pelting. Authorities reported shots fired by some individuals in the crowd but were unclear on who was responsible. Several properties were vandalised.
Notably, Sunday’s violence was sparked when Richard Hmar, driving a vehicle, nearly collided with a two-wheeler rider from the Zomi community, leading to an altercation and subsequent assault on him. This led to the imposition of curfew and retaliatory shutdowns by Hmar groups in Pherzawl and Jiribam districts.
A peace settlement was reached on Tuesday, with the attacker’s family agreeing to pay Rs 50,000 for a customary feast and Rs 2 lakh for Hmar’s medical expenses. Both sides had pledged to prevent future violence.
However, clashes erputed late on Tuesday, just hours after a peace settlement had been reached.
Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, resulting in over 250 deaths and leaving thousands displaced.
The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.