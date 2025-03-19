One dead, several injured after fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur

GUWAHATI: One person was killed and several others injured as fresh clashes erupted between the Hmar and Zomi tribes on the outskirts of Churachandpur in strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Lalropui Pakhumate (53).

The violence broke out when Hmar groups opposed a Zomi faction hoisting their community flag.

Soon, mobs of men armed with batons engaged in stone pelting, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas shells and several rounds in the air to disperse the crowds, officials said.

Security forces had a trying time in controlling the mobs that vandalised several properties even as shots were also fired by some people in the crowds at their rivals, they added.

Curfew was imposed in Churachandpur following Sunday’s attack on Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar in Zenhang, which triggered tensions between the two communities.

The situation escalated on Tuesday, hours after the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council reached a peace agreement to lift a shutdown.

In response to the renewed clashes, the Zomi Students’ Federation announced an "indefinite emergency shutdown" from Wednesday, citing the volatile situation in the region.

"It is hereby informed that all normal activities shall remain suspended. Schools and colleges shall remain closed. All shops and business establishments shall remain closed as well. We further advise all people to remain in their homes. This emergency shutdown shall remain in place until the situation improves," it said in a statement.