PPC participation crosses 5 crore, but expenditure details yet to be finalised

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday stated that the expenditure incurred in the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive programme with students, teachers, and parents, is yet to be determined.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, said the expenses for the 10 February PPC event have not been finalised.

Responding to a query from Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala regarding the total expenditure on PPC since its inception, the minister provided details of past spending. The inaugural event, held on 16 February 2018, cost Rs 3.67 crore, while the second, on 29 January 2019, incurred an expenditure of Rs 4.93 crore.

In the third PPC, conducted on 20 January 2020, Rs 5.69 crore was spent, whereas the fourth edition on 7 April 2021 cost Rs 6 crore. The expenditure for the fifth event on 1 April 2022 was Rs 8.16 crore. The sixth edition, held on 27 January 2023, saw a sharp rise in costs, with RS 27.70 crore spent. In 2024, the seventh PPC event, conducted on 29 January, incurred an expenditure of Rs 16.83 crore.