PPC participation crosses 5 crore, but expenditure details yet to be finalised

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday stated that the expenditure incurred in the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive programme with students, teachers, and parents, is yet to be determined.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, said the expenses for the 10 February PPC event have not been finalised.
Responding to a query from Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala regarding the total expenditure on PPC since its inception, the minister provided details of past spending. The inaugural event, held on 16 February 2018, cost Rs 3.67 crore, while the second, on 29 January 2019, incurred an expenditure of Rs 4.93 crore.
In the third PPC, conducted on 20 January 2020, Rs 5.69 crore was spent, whereas the fourth edition on 7 April 2021 cost Rs 6 crore. The expenditure for the fifth event on 1 April 2022 was Rs 8.16 crore. The sixth edition, held on 27 January 2023, saw a sharp rise in costs, with RS 27.70 crore spent. In 2024, the seventh PPC event, conducted on 29 January, incurred an expenditure of Rs 16.83 crore.
The minister also highlighted the rising participation in PPC over the years.
“In the eighth edition, held on 10 February 2025, a total of 5 crore people participated, including 3.56 crore student registrations,” Chaudhary said.
"The measurable outcomes achieved by Pariksha Pe Charcha are the success and its positive impact, reflected clearly in the participation numbers, which have increased from 22,000 in 2018 to 2.26 crore in 2024, and then to 3.56 crore registrations in 2025. Further, over 1.55 crore undertook activities related to PPC 2025," he added.
The minister emphasised the broader impact of the programme, stating, "Further, the other outcomes derived from the eighth edition of PPC 2025 are enhanced awareness and strategies for managing exam-related stress among students, leading to better mental health, broad participation across diverse regions through direct interaction with influential personalities. It ensures inclusiveness nationwide and global engagement that fosters a sense of community and collective responsibility, motivation through success stories, and a holistic approach to students’ development, including emotional, physical, and academic growth."
He also pointed out that maximum participation in PPC has been ensured from students across diverse socio-economic backgrounds, particularly those from remote and underprivileged areas.
This has been achieved through coordinated outreach efforts involving state governments and autonomous bodies running schools, such as NVS, KVS, EMRS, as well as schools under the Defence and Railway Boards.
"Every year, extensive campaigns about PPC activities are carried out before the main event," the minister added.