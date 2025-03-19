Nation

Study reveals India unprepared for growing heatwave threat; warns of rising deaths

The report⁣⁣ finds that the surveyed cities⁣⁣ focus on immediate responses⁣⁣ to heatwaves, while long-term⁣⁣ actions remain rare. Even⁣⁣ where they do exist, they are⁣⁣ poorly targeted.⁣⁣
People cover their head to protect themsleves from heat in BhubnaeswarPhoto | Express
NEW DELHI: A new report indicates India is⁣⁣ poorly prepared to handle the⁣⁣ increasing number of extreme⁣⁣ heatwaves in the future. It⁣⁣ claims the country primarily⁣⁣ focuses on immediate responses to heatwaves while long-term strategies remain scarce.⁣⁣

It warns that India may witness more deaths due to more⁣⁣ frequent, intense, and prolonged heatwaves in the coming years. The report is produced by the Sustainable⁣⁣ Futures Collaborative (SFC), a⁣⁣ non-profit based in New Delhi,⁣⁣ and co-authored by scholars⁣⁣ from King’s College London,⁣⁣ Harvard University, Princeton⁣⁣ University, and the University⁣⁣ of California, Berkeley.⁣⁣

“Many long-term measures⁣⁣ must be implemented now,⁣⁣ with urgency, to have a chance⁣⁣ of preventing significant increases in mortality and economic damage in the coming⁣⁣ decades,” says Aditya Valiathan Pillai, a researcher at⁣⁣ King’s College London and coauthor of the study.⁣⁣

Experts pointed out that a⁣⁣ major problem with short-term⁣⁣ measures is that their impact⁣⁣ cannot be easily verified until⁣⁣ long-term measures are⁣⁣ implemented.⁣⁣

Short-term measures are⁣⁣ life-saving actions, while⁣⁣ long-term actions look at⁣⁣ strengthening and capacity-building health systems and⁣⁣ environmental steps to reduce⁣⁣ future impact.⁣⁣

It surveys nine major metro⁣⁣ cities and identifies short-term⁣⁣ and long-term emergency⁣⁣ measures to mitigate rising⁣⁣ heatwaves. These cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, Faridabad,⁣⁣ Gwalior, Kota, Ludhiana,⁣⁣ Meerut,Mumbai and Surat – together make up over 11 percent⁣⁣ of India’s urban population, according to Census 2011, and are⁣⁣ some of India’s most at-risk cities for future heat. The report⁣⁣ finds that the surveyed cities⁣⁣ focus on immediate responses⁣⁣ to heat waves, while long-term⁣⁣ actions remain rare. Even⁣⁣ where they do exist, they are⁣⁣ poorly targetted.⁣⁣

The report recommends⁣⁣ urgent institutional changes to⁣⁣ measures, including assessing⁣⁣ vulnerability and identifying⁣⁣ urban heat islands, building⁣⁣ the capacity of health staff⁣⁣ and implementers of the⁣⁣ heat action plan, and investing⁣⁣ in technology to provide⁣⁣ energy-efficient cooling⁣⁣ devices.⁣⁣

However, the report also underlined barriers to implementing the heat wave mitigation action plan. It states that⁣⁣ ‘coordination problems among⁣⁣ institutions’ emerged as the⁣⁣ top barrier, followed by competing priorities limiting the⁣⁣ focus on heat. Around 14% of⁣⁣ surveyed people said they do⁣⁣ not see heat as a problem.⁣⁣

The study used different climate models to identify the⁣⁣ nine cities with a recent rise⁣⁣ in dangerous heat index values and a population above⁣⁣ one million. For analysis, interviews were conducted with⁣⁣ city, district, and state government officials responsible for⁣⁣ implementing heat actions in⁣⁣ these cities.

