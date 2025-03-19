Study reveals India unprepared for growing heatwave threat; warns of rising deaths

NEW DELHI: A new report indicates India is⁣⁣ poorly prepared to handle the⁣⁣ increasing number of extreme⁣⁣ heatwaves in the future. It⁣⁣ claims the country primarily⁣⁣ focuses on immediate responses to heatwaves while long-term strategies remain scarce.⁣⁣

It warns that India may witness more deaths due to more⁣⁣ frequent, intense, and prolonged heatwaves in the coming years. The report is produced by the Sustainable⁣⁣ Futures Collaborative (SFC), a⁣⁣ non-profit based in New Delhi,⁣⁣ and co-authored by scholars⁣⁣ from King’s College London,⁣⁣ Harvard University, Princeton⁣⁣ University, and the University⁣⁣ of California, Berkeley.⁣⁣

“Many long-term measures⁣⁣ must be implemented now,⁣⁣ with urgency, to have a chance⁣⁣ of preventing significant increases in mortality and economic damage in the coming⁣⁣ decades,” says Aditya Valiathan Pillai, a researcher at⁣⁣ King’s College London and coauthor of the study.⁣⁣

Experts pointed out that a⁣⁣ major problem with short-term⁣⁣ measures is that their impact⁣⁣ cannot be easily verified until⁣⁣ long-term measures are⁣⁣ implemented.⁣⁣

Short-term measures are⁣⁣ life-saving actions, while⁣⁣ long-term actions look at⁣⁣ strengthening and capacity-building health systems and⁣⁣ environmental steps to reduce⁣⁣ future impact.⁣⁣