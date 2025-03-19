Surat police face probe over alleged bribery in counterfeit detergent raid

AHMEDABAD: Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlot has ordered a departmental inquiry into serious corruption allegations against police personnel, following claims that officers accepted bribes during a raid on a counterfeit detergent manufacturing unit in Sarthana.
The internal investigation, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), will examine accusations of bribery and manipulation of official records.
The controversy arose after BJP MLA Kishor Kanani (Kumar), representing Surat’s Varachha constituency, wrote to the Police Commissioner, alleging that officers from the Sarthana police station accepted bribes totalling Rs 8 lakh to alter the outcome of an official investigation.
According to Kanani, a raid conducted by Head Constable Yuvrajsinh and 8-10 officers documented only Rs 3 lakh worth of fake detergent in the First Information Report (FIR), while allowing Rs 17 lakh worth of counterfeit products to be transported elsewhere under police supervision.
Further raising concerns, Kanani stated that although the raided firm had three partners, the police omitted two key individuals—Hiren and Arpit Golaviya—from the official report, despite their presence during the operation. He claimed this selective reporting was part of a broader corruption scheme facilitated through the alleged bribe.
“This deliberate manipulation of official records represents a severe breach of public trust,” Kanani wrote. “The citizens of Sarthana deserve law enforcement officials who uphold justice rather than subvert it for personal gain.”
Kanani also noted that local residents had previously raised concerns about corrupt practices at the Sarthana police station and had approached Police Inspector M.B. Jhala with complaints.
However, no action was taken, prompting the MLA to escalate the issue to the Police Commissioner. As part of the ongoing investigation, Kanani has urged authorities to review CCTV footage from the area to support his claims.
Responding to the allegations, Commissioner Gahlot has taken the matter seriously and launched an internal probe, appointing a DCP to lead the inquiry. The investigation will assess the accuracy of Kanani’s claims, including the underestimation of seized goods and the alleged bribery involving police personnel.
The case has drawn widespread attention in Surat, with many residents closely following the inquiry. Kanani, known for exposing corruption and often referred to as a “mobile letter bomb” due to his frequent exposés, has gained recognition for his efforts. However, critics argue that his public accusations also serve to strengthen his political standing.
As the probe progresses, all eyes will be on how the Surat Police Department handles the case. The findings are expected to reveal the extent of the alleged misconduct and determine accountability within the police ranks.