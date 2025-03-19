Surat police face probe over alleged bribery in counterfeit detergent raid

AHMEDABAD: Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlot has ordered a departmental inquiry into serious corruption allegations against police personnel, following claims that officers accepted bribes during a raid on a counterfeit detergent manufacturing unit in Sarthana.

The internal investigation, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), will examine accusations of bribery and manipulation of official records.

The controversy arose after BJP MLA Kishor Kanani (Kumar), representing Surat’s Varachha constituency, wrote to the Police Commissioner, alleging that officers from the Sarthana police station accepted bribes totalling Rs 8 lakh to alter the outcome of an official investigation.

According to Kanani, a raid conducted by Head Constable Yuvrajsinh and 8-10 officers documented only Rs 3 lakh worth of fake detergent in the First Information Report (FIR), while allowing Rs 17 lakh worth of counterfeit products to be transported elsewhere under police supervision.

Further raising concerns, Kanani stated that although the raided firm had three partners, the police omitted two key individuals—Hiren and Arpit Golaviya—from the official report, despite their presence during the operation. He claimed this selective reporting was part of a broader corruption scheme facilitated through the alleged bribe.