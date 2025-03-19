ULFA, others oppose move to celebrate 'Bihar Divas' in Assam

GUWAHATI: An alleged move by the BJP to organise 'Bihar Divas' in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia has ruffled the feathers of the Paresh Baruah-led faction of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and others.

The ULFA warned that it would not tolerate the event and asked the organisers to cancel it or face dire consequences.

The outfit said preparations were being made to celebrate 'Bihar Divas' in Tinsukia on March 22 under the patronage of a few people, including BJP MLAs Suren Phukan and Sanjoy Kishan.

“This is an attack on the culture, heritage, and pride of the indigenous people,” the ULFA said in a statement.

Opposition party Raijor Dal opposed the move and linked it to the BJP’s vote-bank politics.

“We oppose the decision of the BJP and the BJP-led government to celebrate 'Bihar Divas'. There is no meaning in celebrating 'Bihar Divas' in Assam. We have not seen Bihar celebrating Assam Divas,” Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi said.

He alleged the BJP was taking the lead in organising the event to get the votes of Hindi-speaking people.