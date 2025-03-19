ULFA, others oppose move to celebrate 'Bihar Divas' in Assam

GUWAHATI: An alleged move by the BJP to organise 'Bihar Divas' in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia has ruffled the feathers of the Paresh Baruah-led faction of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and others.
The ULFA warned that it would not tolerate the event and asked the organisers to cancel it or face dire consequences.
The outfit said preparations were being made to celebrate 'Bihar Divas' in Tinsukia on March 22 under the patronage of a few people, including BJP MLAs Suren Phukan and Sanjoy Kishan.
“This is an attack on the culture, heritage, and pride of the indigenous people,” the ULFA said in a statement.
Opposition party Raijor Dal opposed the move and linked it to the BJP’s vote-bank politics.
“We oppose the decision of the BJP and the BJP-led government to celebrate 'Bihar Divas'. There is no meaning in celebrating 'Bihar Divas' in Assam. We have not seen Bihar celebrating Assam Divas,” Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi said.
He alleged the BJP was taking the lead in organising the event to get the votes of Hindi-speaking people.
Referring to the Centre’s implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the deaths of five persons in Assam during protests, Gogoi alleged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tried to insult the Assamese again by downplaying the issue.
“I want to tell the Assam chief minister that there is no need of celebrating Bihar Divas in Assam,” he said.
Sarma, however, slammed those who are opposing it. He said industries did not come to Assam for a long time because of such a mindset.
“Many have asked if 'Assam Divas' is celebrated outside. I want to say that it is celebrated in every state nowadays. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat celebrate 'Assam Divas' in the presence of their governors. If Bihar celebrates 'Assam Divas' and we celebrate 'Bihar Divas', it will only strengthen mutual understanding. So, there is no point doing politics on it,” Sarma said.
“If a message goes out that Assam is against Biharis, Marwaris, Gujaratis, Tamils, how will the youth of Assam get jobs outside?” the Assam chief minister asked.
Tinsukia, a commercial town, has a large population of Hindi-speaking people. Eastern Assam or upper Assam is a BJP bastion. A number of Assembly seats in this region are currently held by the party.
The challenge is posed in upcoming Assembly polls following Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s victory from the Jorhat seat in the Lok Sabha elections.