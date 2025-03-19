Uproar over Modi’s Maha Kumbh remarks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj saying that it gave a befitting response to those who questioned India’s collective strength to organise such a large congregation. His statement in the Lok Sabha invited protests from the Opposition who sought to know why the PM chose not to speak about the lives lost in the stampede during the event.

Modi said the huge display of unity at the Maha Kumbh was India’s strength, particularly at a time the world was in disarray. “Throughout history, there have been defining moments that become examples for generations to come,” he said.

“Our nation, too, has witnessed such moments that have given it a new direction and awakened its people … Similarly, our freedom struggle was marked by several such turning points -- the revolt of 1857, the martyrdom of Veer Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s clarion call of ‘Delhi Chalo’, and Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March,” Modi said.

“People put aside their egos and gathered in Prayagraj with the feeling of ‘we’ and not ‘I’. The Maha Kumbh demonstrated that there was no distinction between big and small,” he added. Recalling his recent visit to Mauritius, Modi said the atmosphere of devotion, faith and celebration was truly remarkable the moment holy water from the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj was offered at the Ganga Talab.