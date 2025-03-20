Assam class 9 English paper leaked, annual exam cancelled

BARPETA (ASSAM): The class 9 English annual exam in Assam's Barpeta district, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled after the question paper leaked on social media, officials said.

Barpeta inspector of schools Ratul Kumar Das issued an order to all the school heads in the district and intimated about the exam's cancellation. A new exam date will be announced later.

"I would like to inform you that the English paper of class 9 annual examination which was scheduled to be held on March 20 is hereby postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," he said in the order.

Meanwhile, an official of the district-level internal examination committee said they learnt about the paper leak on Wednesday evening.

"We suspect that the paper went viral on social media. We are verifying all claims. We cannot take any risk and cancelled the examination," he added.