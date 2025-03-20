Chhattisgarh: BJP MLAs corner govt on religious conversions

RAIPUR: The BJP-ruled government in Chhattisgarh faced tough questions from its own legislators during the budget session of the House over cases of religious conversion allegedly taking place in the state. BJP MLAs claimed that several such incidents had been reported in the state, noting that the situation is particularly grim in Bastar division.
The saffron party’s MLAs claim that the “prohibited practice” is still prevalent in parts of the state. “When the demography changes (owing to religious conversions), the situation will turn worrisome for Chhattisgarh if the strict rules to prevent religious conversions are not executed,” said BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar.
Another BJP leader, Sushant Shukla, expressed, “The state home minister, Vijay Sharma, has no knowledge about the activities of Joshua Project (an evangelical Christian organisation) in the state.” Shukla alleged that the organisation has been carrying out religious conversions with the help of missionary organisations as the authorities look the other way.
Sharma responded by assuring, “Action is being taken against religious conversions in accordance with the provisions of the old existing rules.” Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to addressing the issue, he added, “Soon, we will bring in tougher anti-conversion laws and frame new regulations to check such unlawful activities.”
The Chhattisgarh Christian Forum expressed its dismay, stating that the community is being targeted and maligned. “We are moving the Supreme Court to seek a clear definition of ‘dharmantran’ (religious conversion). The apex court should issue a set of guidelines that can help determine when the need for government intervention arises in such cases,” shared Arun Pannalal, president of the forum.
The Congress maintains that propagating one’s faith or religion is not a crime.
