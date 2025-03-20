Chhattisgarh: BJP MLAs corner govt on religious conversions

RAIPUR: The BJP-ruled government in Chhattisgarh faced tough questions from its own legislators during the budget session of the House over cases of religious conversion allegedly taking place in the state. BJP MLAs claimed that several such incidents had been reported in the state, noting that the situation is particularly grim in Bastar division.

The saffron party’s MLAs claim that the “prohibited practice” is still prevalent in parts of the state. “When the demography changes (owing to religious conversions), the situation will turn worrisome for Chhattisgarh if the strict rules to prevent religious conversions are not executed,” said BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar.

Another BJP leader, Sushant Shukla, expressed, “The state home minister, Vijay Sharma, has no knowledge about the activities of Joshua Project (an evangelical Christian organisation) in the state.” Shukla alleged that the organisation has been carrying out religious conversions with the help of missionary organisations as the authorities look the other way.