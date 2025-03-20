BJP MLAs wave black flags in West Bengal assembly, demand Speaker's resignation

KOLKATA: BJP legislators on Thursday staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly, waving black flags and raising slogans against Speaker Biman Banerjee, demanding his resignation.

Immediately after commencement of the day's proceedings, the opposition BJP legislators started waving black flags and sloganeering against the Speaker, alleging that he was not impartial, and democracy was being trampled in the House.

Amid the din, the discussion on the Appropriation Bill was taken up in the House.

Some BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and tore documents of the assembly while protesting.

After demonstrating for more than 35 minutes, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the assembly.