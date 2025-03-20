Nation

Blast outside construction company gate creates panic in Assam's Cachar

SILCHAR: A blast outside the gate of a construction company created panic in Cachar district of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

The explosion took place at Tarinipur village in Katigorah police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

"No person has been injured, and there is no report of any major damage. The blast took place outside the gate of a construction company. The loud sound created panic in the area," an official said.

A police team, including the Cachar SP, are at the spot and investigating into the incident, he said.

blast
Cachar district
construction company

