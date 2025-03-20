Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over delimitation

Proceedings in both houses of the parliament were adjourned for the day on Thursday after opposition MPs wearing slogan-bearing T-shirts led to protests against the delimitation exercise.

Lok Sabha on Thursday was adjourned for the day as opposition members protested in the House wearing T-shirts with slogans on the issue of delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, requested the Opposition members to come back to the House in "proper shape".

"We have a discussion on agriculture. Such an important topic of the country you are not allowing the discussion to take place. I request you to cooperate and let the proceedings go on," he urged the Oposition members.

When they did not comply, Tenneti adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla objected to the DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them, and said such actions were against the rules of procedure of the House.

Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House reconvened at 12 noon and TDP member Tenneti, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.