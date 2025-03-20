Dispute over tap water leaves Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew dead, another battling for life in Bihar

PATNA: A dispute over fetching a bucket of water from a government-installed tap under the Har Ghar Ko Nal-Jal scheme turned violent, resulting in one brother shooting the other dead, while their mother also suffered bullet injuries in Bihar’s Naugachhia district on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 7:30 am in Jagatpur village, under the jurisdiction of Parbatta police station. Vishwajeet Yadav, also known as Vikal Yadav, and his elder brother, Jay Jeet Yadav, got into an argument overdrawing water.
The altercation escalated when Vishwajeet pulled out a pistol and shot Jay Jeet. However, Jay Jeet managed to snatch the weapon and fired back, leaving Vishwajeet critically injured. Their mother, Heena Devi, was also shot while trying to intervene.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Om Prakash confirmed that Vishwajeet was declared dead, while Jay Jeet, a former mukhiya, is undergoing treatment under police custody. “A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples. Efforts are being made to recover the weapon used in the crime,” he said.
Superintendent of Police, Naugachhia, Prerna Kumar, also visited the scene. “The statement of the victim is being recorded by the investigating officer. We will be able to share more information after the preliminary investigation,” she said.
Jay Jeet has a criminal history and was previously named as an accused in a murder case, according to the police. A live cartridge and an empty cartridge were recovered from the crime scene.
Pradeep Yadav, mukhiya of Jagatpur panchayat, confirmed that the dispute began over drawing water from a tap installed outside their residence under the government scheme.
The victims are reportedly close relatives of Union Minister of State for Home and senior BJP leader Nityanand Rai. Their father, Bullo Yadav, is said to be a cousin of Rai’s brother-in-law, while Heena Devi is reportedly a cousin of the minister.
Shambhu Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Parbatta police station, stated that efforts were ongoing to recover the firearm used in the crime.