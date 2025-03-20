Dispute over tap water leaves Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew dead, another battling for life in Bihar

PATNA: A dispute over fetching a bucket of water from a government-installed tap under the Har Ghar Ko Nal-Jal scheme turned violent, resulting in one brother shooting the other dead, while their mother also suffered bullet injuries in Bihar’s Naugachhia district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 am in Jagatpur village, under the jurisdiction of Parbatta police station. Vishwajeet Yadav, also known as Vikal Yadav, and his elder brother, Jay Jeet Yadav, got into an argument overdrawing water.

The altercation escalated when Vishwajeet pulled out a pistol and shot Jay Jeet. However, Jay Jeet managed to snatch the weapon and fired back, leaving Vishwajeet critically injured. Their mother, Heena Devi, was also shot while trying to intervene.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Om Prakash confirmed that Vishwajeet was declared dead, while Jay Jeet, a former mukhiya, is undergoing treatment under police custody. “A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples. Efforts are being made to recover the weapon used in the crime,” he said.