Eli Lilly launches weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India at competitive pricing

NEW DELHI: US-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has launched its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in India following approval from the country's drug regulator.

The much-anticipated drug, available in a single-dose vial, received marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

It is the first-of-its-kind treatment that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors, making it a breakthrough therapy for type 2 diabetes, obesity, and overweight management.

“The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India. Lilly is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to promote awareness and improve the prevention and management of these diseases,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India.

Mounjaro, chemically known as tirzepatide, is a once-weekly prescription injection and should be used under medical supervision. The drug is priced at ₹3,500 for the 2.5 mg vial and ₹4,375 for the 5 mg vial, with Lilly stating that this India-specific pricing reflects its commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments.

India is witnessing a sharp rise in obesity and diabetes cases, with approximately 101 million people living with diabetes. Nearly half of these adult patients are inadequately treated with suboptimal glycaemic control, according to the company. Obesity, a chronic relapsing disease, is a major risk factor for diabetes and is linked to over 200 health complications, including hypertension, dyslipidaemia, coronary heart disease, and obstructive sleep apnoea.