Ex-MLA and BJP leader Faqeer Mohammad Khan dies by suicide in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Former legislator and BJP leader Faqeer Mohammad Khan allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, shooting himself in a government quarter in Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar.
Khan, who had contested the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from Gurez on a BJP ticket, was found dead at the residence. The reason behind his extreme step remains unknown.
A former independent MLA, Khan was elected to the J&K Assembly in 1996. He later joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 polls and contested the elections but lost to NC’s Nazir Ahmed Gurezi.
Expressing grief over his demise, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former legislator Faqeer Mohd Khan. He was a true grassroots leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."
The J&K Assembly also observed a two-minute silence in his honour.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)