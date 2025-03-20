Ex-MLA and BJP leader Faqeer Mohammad Khan dies by suicide in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Former legislator and BJP leader Faqeer Mohammad Khan allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, shooting himself in a government quarter in Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar.

Khan, who had contested the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from Gurez on a BJP ticket, was found dead at the residence. The reason behind his extreme step remains unknown.

A former independent MLA, Khan was elected to the J&K Assembly in 1996. He later joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 polls and contested the elections but lost to NC’s Nazir Ahmed Gurezi.

Expressing grief over his demise, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former legislator Faqeer Mohd Khan. He was a true grassroots leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

The J&K Assembly also observed a two-minute silence in his honour.