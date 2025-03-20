Government, Opposition in war of words over performance of Jal Shakti ministry

NEW DELHI: During the discussion on demand for grants for Jal Shakti ministry in Lok Sabha, the Opposition parties and the ruling government on Wednesday traded charges over the budgetary allocation and the performance of the ministry.

While initiating the discussion, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal questioned why opposition-ruled states of Jharkhand, Kerala, and West Bengal are lagging behind in providing clean drinking water to rural households under the government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.

He also questioned the opposition’s commitment to ensuring safe drinking water for all.

“If you are truly committed to providing safe drinking water, then why are these states still behind,” Pal asked.

“Today, when we are working to provide tap water to every household, states like Jharkhand, Kerala, and West Bengal are still the most behind,” he said. Pal said that according to official data, Kerala has the lowest coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission at 54.41 per cent, followed by Jharkhand at 54.77 and West Bengal at 55.01 per cent.

Countering the charges, RSP MP from Kollam N K Premachandran termed ‘Jal Shakti’ as a ‘non-performing ministry”.

“What is the purpose of providing grants to your ministry because you are not utilising the funds.” He said the spending towards the Jal Jeevan Mission was the “lowest” since it was implemented in 2021.

Premachandran further said that the right to safe drinking water is a fundamental right. “Unavailability of portable water and quality of water are critical issues,” he said.

“The source of water has to be made along with transportation and treatment plants. This would also mean digging roads and creating pipes. This would only benefit contractors”, he added. Pal highlighted the Centre’s achievements under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was launched in 2019 to ensure 100 per cent tap water supply in rural India.