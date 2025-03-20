Jaipur Diary | A Holi ‘re-union’ of state Congress

To quash the factionalism rumours doing rounds in political circles, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa turned the party’s ‘Holi Milan’ in Jaipur into a show of ‘unity’. Dancing to ‘Tejal Super Duper’ with state Congress chief Govind Dotasara and LoP Tikaram Jully, Randhawa sent a clear message – Congress is united! Amid festivities, Randhawa boldly said: “Non-performers will be sent home – Congress defeats itself, not BJP!” Jully backed him, urging the party to sideline the idle and promote the committed. With colours in the air but tensions simmering, only time will tell if Rajasthan Congress heading for unity or upheaval?

Can Bhajanlal resolve canal project deadlock?

With the Ram Jal Setu Link Project dispute finally settled, the state government now wants to resolve the Western Rajasthan Canal Project (WRCP) standoff. CM Bhajanlal Sharma has penned a letter to his Gujarat counterpart, asserting Rajasthan’s exclusive right to Mahi Basin water as per the original understanding. If the deadlock is broken, WRCP could revolutionise irrigation in several districts and bring drinking water to millions. However, despite a Water Resources Department survey, officials have avoided drafting a detailed project report until an agreement is reached.

Sariska’s ‘Rajmata’ gets a grand tribute!

A majestic statue will soon stand in honor of tigress ST-2, the legendary feline who revived the tiger population in Sariska Tiger Reserve. Crafted in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 7 lakh, the statue is expected to be completed by end of March. White marble from Banswara and red sandstone from Jaisalmer will make this a one-of-a-kind tribute to the queen of Sariska. Tigress ST-2 played a pivotal role in Sariska’s revival after tigers were poached out of existence from the reserve in 2004-05. Relocated from Ranthambore in July 2008, ST-2 helped the tiger population rebound. Recognising her legacy, Sariska officials started calling her ‘Rajmata’ a decade ago.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

