Madhya Pradesh: ‘Cow ambulances helped save 9L animals in 2 yrs’

BHOPAL: More than 8.84 lakh stray animals, mostly cows, have been given timely veterinary care through a fleet of 406 cow ambulances in Madhya Pradesh over 22 months, the state government revealed while addressing a query by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar during the budget session in the Vidhan Sabha.

As many as 39,424 animals were treated in Sagar district by 13 ambulances; a total of 32,582 animals were provided care through nine ambulances in Shivpuri district; and 28,745 animals received care through 11 ambulances in Betul district.

More than Rs 20,911 lakh have been spent in the last 22 months on the service, which was launched in May 2023 by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.