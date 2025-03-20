Modi government moving forward with ruthless approach against Naxalites: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the security forces have achieved another big success in its march to make the country Naxal-free by killing 22 members of the CPI (Maoists) in Chhattisgarh.

Shah also said the Narendra Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against the Naxalites, and adopting a zero tolerance policy against those extremists who are not surrendering despite all the facilities being offered.

"Today our soldiers have achieved another big success in the direction of a 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. Twenty-two Naxalites were killed in two separate operations by our security forces at Bijapur and Kanker in Chhattisgarh."