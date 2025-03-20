Non-locals make a beeline to buy land after abrogation of Art 370

SRINAGAR: The J&K government disclosed on Wednesday that after Article 370 was abrogated, over 2,000 kanals of land were allotted to non-local investors in the Union Territory in the last two years, including 206 kanals to former Sri Lankan cricketer, Muthiah Murlitharan.

In response to a question by PDP MLA Waheed-ul-Rehman Para, who sought details of non-locals provided land for investment in Jammu and Kashmir during the last two years, the finance minister informed the Assembly in a written reply that 2,093 kanals were allotted to the non-locals at SIDCO Industrial Estates in Srinagar and Jammu from January 1, 2023, to December 12, 2024.

Before Article 370’s abrogation, investors were hesitant to invest in the region. Since then, the government has eased norms to attract investments.