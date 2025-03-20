Punjab BJP President Jakhar slams AAP, Congress over farmer protests, accuses CM Mann of betrayal

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and farmer leaders, accusing them of exploiting farmers for political gains and engaging in "low-level politics." He claimed that farmers’ genuine demands were being ignored while Punjab was being "demolished."

Jakhar alleged that a conspiracy was underway to defame farmers. "Until now, they used farmers' names, but today, they razed farmers' tents with bulldozers. Pagri sambhal Jatta. You are being used by AAP, Congress, and even the farmer leaders for their political agendas," he said.

Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar accused him of betraying farmers after once championing their cause. "It is AAP that instigated the farmer protests. Mann, who once stood with farmers, has now turned hostile. In my 70 years of life, I have never seen a lawyer turn hostile against his own client," he remarked.

Jakhar also questioned the Punjab government’s sudden removal of farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal from a protest site. He pointed out that in December, the state government had told the Supreme Court it could not remove Dallewal, fearing the situation would become uncontrollable.