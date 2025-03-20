Punjab Police to transport seven aides of Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh from Assam

DIBRUGARH: Pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh's seven accomplices, who were released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam following the withdrawal of NSA charges against them and re-arrested in another case by Punjab Police, will be flown to the northern state on Thursday, officials said.

Punjab cops re-arrested them for attacking a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar in 2023 and got a transit remand from a local court here.

"All seven detainees will be flown to Punjab under tight security. Punjab Police has secured their transit remand and are now completing the legal transfer process from Dibrugarh Central Jail," a senior official told PTI.

A 25-member Punjab Police team has been camping in Dibrugarh for the past few days to facilitate the transfer of Singh's accomplices, who have been imprisoned along with the Waris Punjab De (WPD) leader here for nearly two years.

"They will be taken to Punjab on two different commercial flights. Three of them have already been brought to Mohanbari Airport here for their onward journey by an IndiGo flight, scheduled to depart shortly," the official said. The remaining four will also be sent on a different flight later in the day, he added.

The seven are Kulwant Singh, Harjeet Singh, Gurinder Pal Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, Daljit Singh Kalsi and Basant Singh. All of them were released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in batches during the last three days as their detention period in the National Security Act (NSA) expired.