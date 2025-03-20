Six of a family killed as truck topples on car at Bikaner

BIKANER: Six persons of a family were killed when a speeding truck lost control and toppled onto a car near Deshnok in Bikaner in the late hours of Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok (45), Moolchand (45); Pappuram (55), Shyam Sundar (60), Dwarka Prasad (45), and Karniram (50). Among them, Moolchand and Pappuram were brothers, as were Shyam Sundar and Dwarka Prasad. All are residents of Nokha in Bikaner and were returning from a wedding ceremony.

According to the police, the truck en route from Nokha to Bikaner overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell onto the car that was passing by. The impact was catastrophic, completely crushing the vehicle and trapping its occupants for nearly 30 minutes.

Upon information, emergency response teams rushed to the scene and lifted the truck using a JCB machine deployed and rescued the victims. Four of the injured were immediately taken to Deshnok CHC, while two were transported to PBM Hospital in Bikaner. On reaching the hospital, the doctors declared all six people dead.

Bikaner Range IG Om Prakash Paswan said that an investigation is on following the tragic accident.

Following the accident, traffic on the overbridge remained disrupted until late at night.