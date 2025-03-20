Smart player adapts to game; I was bowling pace now I'm bowling spin: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday told the Assembly that a smart player adapts to the game and he was not bowling spin and he has not changed the game.
Winding up the discussion on ‘demands for grants’ concerning his departments in the Legislative Assembly today, Omar while referring to remarks by an opposition member comparing his political strategies to cricket, said, “A smart player adapts to the game. I was bowling pace when conditions favoured it; now, I am bowling spin. But I have not changed the game—I remain committed to my responsibilities.”
Omar began his speech with a Kashmiri proverb: “Vandi txalli, sheen gallie, bai yee bahaar” (Winter will pass, the snow will melt, and spring will come again)
On concerns regarding legal changes in Jammu and Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation, the CM said, “Five years ago, we spoke of equality. Today, we are still demanding it.” Referring to opposition BJP members, he said, “Ask yourself—are we truly equal to other states? The reality speaks for itself.”
Abdullah refuted allegations that his government had disrespected the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh. “The laws governing state subjects were not altered by us but by others. Before 2019, you practised under the Ranbir Penal Code, named after Maharaja Ranbir Singh. Today, you follow a different law. Who then, changed history?”
Advising the BJP to go through history, Abdullah said, “Maharaja introduced the state subject laws to protect the people of Jammu from Punjab investors in 1927 and not Kashmiris.”
The CM highlighted economic disparities and employment challenges, particularly for local youth. “If four people from Haryana can work here, then ensure the same opportunities exist for our people in Haryana, Himachal and beyond. Setting up industries in Himachal is difficult due to strict local policies. In contrast, we have no such restrictions,” he said.
The CM reiterated the need for efficient governance and accountability in planning and finance. He said the planning department's role is very crucial in not only drafting policies but also their execution. "We must reconsider the decision to merge planning with finance and restore its independent role.”
Addressing concerns about lost properties after the reorganization of J&K and Ladakh, Abdullah said, “The properties that are gone cannot be reclaimed, but we must make the best use of those that remain.”
He highlighted ongoing efforts to convert the structure in Sector 17, Chandigarh, into a state guest house, which will cost approximately Rs 13 crores and cater to patients, students, and public representatives. He reiterated the importance of vertical expansion due to space constraints, drawing parallels with Motibagh in Delhi, and assured the House that alternative accommodations for government officials are being planned.
The CM emphasised the importance of promoting pilgrim tourism in Jammu and proposed creating religious tourism circuits to enhance connectivity between different pilgrimage sites. He invited MLAs to provide insights on their local religious sites to facilitate this development. He also acknowledged the suggestion of developing agri-tourism, particularly in regions known for Basmati rice cultivation, and assured collaboration on this front.
The CM announced the extension of the amnesty scheme but stressed that frequent waivers are unfair to those who pay their bills on time. “We have given amnesty multiple times, but we must not continue this indefinitely. It is unfair to those who pay regularly,” he said and proposed a new scheme that would offer incentives on outstanding dues in proportion to future payments, encouraging a culture of timely bill payments.
He also reiterated the importance of metering to improve revenue collection and reduce losses. On demands by MLAs to revise their salaries, the CM suggested forming a committee comprising leaders of political parties to implement a structured salary revision mechanism based on the parliamentary model.
Abdullah proposed aligning the CDF guidelines with the MPLADS framework for better fund utilisation. While acknowledging the demand for an increase in CDF allocations, CM stated that a reasonable enhancement crore would be considered to increase it from Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore for each MLA. The House later passed grants for departments under purview of CM.