Smart player adapts to game; I was bowling pace now I'm bowling spin: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday told the Assembly that a smart player adapts to the game and he was not bowling spin and he has not changed the game.

Winding up the discussion on ‘demands for grants’ concerning his departments in the Legislative Assembly today, Omar while referring to remarks by an opposition member comparing his political strategies to cricket, said, “A smart player adapts to the game. I was bowling pace when conditions favoured it; now, I am bowling spin. But I have not changed the game—I remain committed to my responsibilities.”

Omar began his speech with a Kashmiri proverb: “Vandi txalli, sheen gallie, bai yee bahaar” (Winter will pass, the snow will melt, and spring will come again)

On concerns regarding legal changes in Jammu and Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation, the CM said, “Five years ago, we spoke of equality. Today, we are still demanding it.” Referring to opposition BJP members, he said, “Ask yourself—are we truly equal to other states? The reality speaks for itself.”

Abdullah refuted allegations that his government had disrespected the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh. “The laws governing state subjects were not altered by us but by others. Before 2019, you practised under the Ranbir Penal Code, named after Maharaja Ranbir Singh. Today, you follow a different law. Who then, changed history?”

Advising the BJP to go through history, Abdullah said, “Maharaja introduced the state subject laws to protect the people of Jammu from Punjab investors in 1927 and not Kashmiris.”