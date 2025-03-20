Tamil Nadu tops list of road accidents due to minors on wheels

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu saw the highest number of road accidents caused by underage drivers in the country last year. According to the data placed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, a total of 11,890 road accidents involving underage drivers were reported across states and union territories (UTs) in 2023-24.

And most of them (2,063) took place in Tamil Nadu. Madhya Pradesh saw the second highest number of road accidents involving minors (1,138), and Maharashtra the third highest with 1,067 cases.

It was followed by UP, which saw 935 road mishaps involving vehicles driven by minors, and Andhra Pradesh saw 766 such cases. The data was placed as part of the reply of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on challans issued to underage traffic rules violators.

In response to a question by Congress MP Neeraj Dangi seeking details of the steps taken by the government against minors driving vehicles, Gadkari informed the House that an e-challan system had been developed for the monitoring and enforcement of challans.