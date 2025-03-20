UP professor accused of sexually exploiting college students arrested

The SP said the complaint was investigated and on March 13, a case was registered against Kumar at the Hathras Gate police station under relevant sections of the law.

He was arrested from Subhash Chowk in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj, he said.

The SP said, "Kumar had installed a special software on his phone and laptop, which kept the front screen off while recording videos in the background. He allegedly used this method to blackmail students.

"The investigation found that he first sexually exploited a fourth-class female staff member in 2019, followed by seven to eight female students, using the recorded videos to intimidate and coerce them," the SP said.

The officer said Kumar lured students by promising higher marks, academic promotions and job placements.

"He often gifted them expensive items and money to gain their trust.

Once he developed a close rapport, he sexually exploited them in his office chamber and secretly recorded their intimate moments using his software.

"Victims remained unaware of the recordings until they were later used for blackmail.

Even after the students graduated, he allegedly continued to threaten and exploit them," Sinha added.