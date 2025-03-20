Utilise funds under Eklavya model schools scheme, panel tells ministry

NEW DELHI: The standing committee on ‘Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday asked the Tribal Affairs Ministry to make concerted efforts to overcome the hurdles in implementation of the ‘Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) scheme, a flagship initiative of the Central government.

In the report submitted by the standing committee on Social Justice and Empowerment on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Lok Sabha, it said that the funds allocated for the scheme should be utilized fully to provide quality education to tribal students. The EMRS scheme aims to provide quality education to ST students in remote areas with a target of establishing 728 schools by 2026.

The panel headed by P C Mohan also recommended that the ministry should revise annual per student recurring expenditure in EMRS and strengthen the administrative infrastructure of NEST.

“The average recurring expenditure of EMRS should be in comparison with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) since the modeling of EMRS is based on NVS and vigorously pursue with Department of Expenditure to enhance posts for National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) headquarters and for the proposed nine regional offices.

The committee also asked the ministry to remove hurdles in implementation of schemes to enhance budgetary allocation.