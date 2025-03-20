World Sparrow Day: Once our cherished neighbours, sparrows face urban extinction

DEHRADUN: The sparrow, often the first bird encountered in childhood, has become a rare sight in today's urban sprawl, leaving many children unfamiliar with this charming companion. As deforestation, noise pollution and relentless urbanization take their toll, these beloved birds are retreating to rural areas.
"The absence of sparrows in our cities is alarming for bird enthusiasts," warns Dr Raman Kumar, a leading ornithologist. "Meanwhile, their cheerful chirping in rural settings offers a comforting reminder of nature's harmony."
On the occasion of World Sparrow Day on March 20, experts highlight the growing challenges faced by sparrows in urban environments, from finding suitable nesting sites to accessing food. Dr. Raman Kumar explains, "Sparrows used to nest in crevices and thatched roofs, but now homes are made of concrete, leaving them with fewer options."
According to sources from the Forest Department, sparrow populations in urban areas have plummeted by as much as forty percent. In contrast, the situation in rural areas remains relatively stable. Chief Conservator of Forests Manoj Chandran stated, "The biggest crisis facing sparrows is the lack of food and habitat. The use of chemicals in food items like wheat and other grains is detrimental to them. If we pay attention to a few key factors, we can improve the situation for these birds."
Chandran emphasized the importance of maintaining greenery within homes and cautioned against constructing entirely concrete houses. "By ensuring that our living spaces incorporate some greenery, we can create a more hospitable environment for sparrows," he added.
Speaking to TNIE, ornithologist and bird expert Ajay Sharma highlighted the declining food sources for sparrows. He stated, "In the past, wheat was spread out while cleaning at home, and lentils were also cleaned. The grains would scatter, providing food for the birds. This practice has diminished significantly, leading to an increased food crisis for them."
Sharma further explained the impact of this change on sparrow populations, noting, "The small sparrow cannot eat larger grains; it relies on tiny insects, which have also decreased in number."
In an alarming revelation, ornithologist Sharma stated, "The increasing concrete jungle, diminishing greenery, and urbanization have heightened the crisis for sparrows. The situation has reached a point where sparrows are nearly on the brink of extinction in the city. The reality is that sparrows prefer to coexist with humans."