Zero tolerance on terror, 71% decline in cases, says government

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that terror incidents have been reduced by 71 percent in the country under the Modi government. He attributed it to the administration’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.
He declared that terrorists would either be sent to jail or hell under the current government. He took a swipe at previous non-BJP governments, saying in the past, terrorists were glorified and served “good food”.
“The strong policy against terrorism has paid dividends in bringing down the cases of terror to zero in the hinterland,” he remarked.
He said after amendments to the law governing the National Investigation Agency, the NIA is now investigating cases abroad, including attacks on Indian High Commissions in London and Ottawa and the consulate in San Francisco.
Regarding terror-related cases, he stated that special courts have been established in Jammu and Ranchi, with 23 such courts operating elsewhere across the country to handle such matters exclusively. Referring to under-trials and convicts charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or other terror-related legislation, the minister reported, “So far, the courts have decided 157 cases, 95.54 percent of total cases. In cases of terror financing, there is 100 per cent success.”
He informed that 57 individuals have been “declared terrorists” since 2014, and nine organisations have been designated as terror outfits under the UAPA. Moreover, 23 organisations have been classified as unlawful.
Twenty-three cases of human trafficking and 30 bomb attacks, along with one case of cybercrime, are being investigated, which is helping to curb terror activities, the minister informed the House.