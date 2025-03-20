Zero tolerance on terror, 71% decline in cases, says government

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that terror incidents have been reduced by 71 percent in the country under the Modi government. He attributed it to the administration’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

He declared that terrorists would either be sent to jail or hell under the current government. He took a swipe at previous non-BJP governments, saying in the past, terrorists were glorified and served “good food”.

“The strong policy against terrorism has paid dividends in bringing down the cases of terror to zero in the hinterland,” he remarked.

He said after amendments to the law governing the National Investigation Agency, the NIA is now investigating cases abroad, including attacks on Indian High Commissions in London and Ottawa and the consulate in San Francisco.