After Disha Salian’s father seeks FIR, Maha demand against Aaditya intensifies

MUMBAI: Members of the ruling MahaYuti on Thursday raised the Disha Salian death controversy in both houses of Maharashtra legislature, a day after her father Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe and registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Disha, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a high-rise in suburban Malad. Police then registered an accidental death report case.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray said the CID probe found no foul play but the BJP is targeting and defaming his family members. “Aditya has not done anything wrong so why should he be afraid? We are open for any probe. BJP leaders’ fingers got burned in Nagpur violence, therefore the Disha Salin matter has been deliberately raked,” Uddhav said. Aditya said the matter is sub judice, so he won’t comment.

Shouting slogans, MahaYuti MLAs entered the well of the House, demanding a probe into the death. Minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said the SIT probe was still going on, and Salian’s father has made the state government a party to his petition.

“We will act as per the court orders. Those who are guilty, no matter how powerful they are, will not be spared,” he said.

Satish’s plea claimed that on June 8, Disha organised a party at her home that was attended by Aaditya, actors Sooraj Pancholi and Dino Morea, among others. Citing eyewitness accounts, he claimed in the plea that Disha was “gang-raped, forcibly restrained and subjected to brutal sexual assault.”