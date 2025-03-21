Congress MLAs stage walkout during budget session of Punjab Assembly

CHANDIGARH: Congress MLAs walked out of the Punjab assembly on the first day of the Budget session and interrupted the speech of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.
They wore black armbands and walked out of the assembly for brutal police assault on a serving army colonel and his son. They also condemned the police action against farmers protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders for shouting slogans against the AAP government.
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa stood up and started raising issues as Governor Kataria read his address to the House.
Governor paused once Bajwa started addressing him. However, he resumed his speech even as all Congress MLAs got up from their seats.
Bajwa and other Congress MLAs entered the well of the house, displaying placards and raising slogans against the government before staging the walkout.
Ahead of the assembly session in the morning, Bajwa demanded that a sitting or retired HC judge inquire into the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his 22-year-old son Angad by 12 Punjab Police personnel on March 13.
He also added that all erring police officials should be arrested and dismissed from service.
Governor Kataria said in his address said the Punjab government has circulated a draft agriculture policy to all stakeholders, including farmers and labourer unions, seeking comments.
The policy has been prepared by an 11-member committee based on inputs regarding environmental, and cultural aspects for sustainable agriculture, protecting natural resources and increasing farmers' income.
He said that the government has ensured more than eight hours of power supply to agricultural consumers during the paddy season without any cuts to domestic, commercial or industrial consumers.
"To compensate for GST on goods purchased at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar, the Government has released Rs 2.7 crores," he added.
He said that the government has constituted a high-power committee under Finance Minister Harpal Cheema for the war against drugs campaign.
The discussion on the Governor's address will take place on March 24.
The state budget for 2025-26 will be presented on March 26, and the discussion on budget estimates will take place on March 27.