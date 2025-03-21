Congress MLAs stage walkout during budget session of Punjab Assembly

CHANDIGARH: Congress MLAs walked out of the Punjab assembly on the first day of the Budget session and interrupted the speech of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

They wore black armbands and walked out of the assembly for brutal police assault on a serving army colonel and his son. They also condemned the police action against farmers protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders for shouting slogans against the AAP government.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa stood up and started raising issues as Governor Kataria read his address to the House.

Governor paused once Bajwa started addressing him. However, he resumed his speech even as all Congress MLAs got up from their seats.

Bajwa and other Congress MLAs entered the well of the house, displaying placards and raising slogans against the government before staging the walkout.

Ahead of the assembly session in the morning, Bajwa demanded that a sitting or retired HC judge inquire into the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his 22-year-old son Angad by 12 Punjab Police personnel on March 13.

He also added that all erring police officials should be arrested and dismissed from service.