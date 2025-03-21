Congress slams government over census delay, under-utilisation of Home Ministry funds

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday slammed the government for delayed implementation of the census and underutilisation of the Home Ministry's allocated budget during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader Ajay Maken, participating in the debate on the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs, pointed out that India's population has increased by approximately 25 per cent since the last census in 2011.

"In 2011, the population was 121 crore, now it is expected to be 146 crore. For the 2011 census, we started scheduling in 2009 itself.

Now, the census is important for us because all our programmes for public welfare are based on it," Maken said.

He emphasised that under the National Food Security Act, which covers about 70 per cent of rural and 50 per cent of urban population, an additional 15 crore people could potentially receive benefits if a new census was conducted.

"You are depriving them of that benefit as you are not conducting the census so far," Maken said, adding that the delay would also hinder other surveys conducted by the National Sample Survey Office.