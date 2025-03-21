Gujarat government admits SC/ST watchdog met just once in two years, sparks Opposition fury

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government admitted in the assembly that the state-level vigilance and monitoring committee tasked to address atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has convened only once in the past two years.
The disclosure came in response to a question by Congress Opposition leader Amit Chavda who lashed out at the BJP government accusing it of mere lip service with its "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" slogan.
He alleged that while the government claims inclusivity, its failure to ensure regular meetings of the crucial committee exposes its neglect of SC/ST rights.
Chavda sharpened his attack, accusing the Chief Minister -- who chairs the committee -- of having time for government events and festivals but not for crucial meetings on SC/ST rights.
Raising the issue during Question Hour in the Assembly, Chavda also questioned the government's commitment to implementing the Atrocities Act, exposing what he called a neglect of marginalised communities.
Congress MLA Amit Chavda hit out “The committee's legal mandate is to meet twice a year under the CM's chairmanship—in January and July. But under this government, the panel has remained inactive," he said.
Chavda revealed that due to the committee's absence for three straight years, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was forced to file a writ petition in the Gujarat High Court.
"Only after the High Court's intervention a meeting was held last year. But when asked how many times the panel met in the last two years, the answer was shocking -- just once. Six months have passed, and there hasn’t been another meeting," Chavda stated.
The Congress leader lambasted the government's inaction despite the rising incidents of atrocities.
"The government should launch a drive to eradicate untouchability. Instead, urgent cases are ignored. I have personally witnessed incidents where victims wrote to the DGP for police protection, warning that their lives were at risk. Even after drawing the government's attention, no action was taken. The result? Six people were killed," Chavda said, holding the government accountable for its failure.
Congress MLA Amit Chavda tore into the Gujarat government, alleging massive land encroachments targeting the Dalit community.
"More than 20,000 bighas of Dalit-owned land have been illegally occupied. Despite repeated representations, the government refuses to act. Justice is being denied while land grabs continue unchecked," he said.
Chavda further slammed the administration for failing to protect sanitation workers.
"In Gujarat, workers are still forced to clean sewers manually, despite laws prohibiting it. They die in these death traps, yet the government does nothing. Their rights are trampled," he added.