Gujarat government admits SC/ST watchdog met just once in two years, sparks Opposition fury

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government admitted in the assembly that the state-level vigilance and monitoring committee tasked to address atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has convened only once in the past two years.

The disclosure came in response to a question by Congress Opposition leader Amit Chavda who lashed out at the BJP government accusing it of mere lip service with its "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" slogan.

He alleged that while the government claims inclusivity, its failure to ensure regular meetings of the crucial committee exposes its neglect of SC/ST rights.