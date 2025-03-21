Gujarat government spends Rs 61.97 crores on aircraft fleet maintenance in two years

AHMEDABAD: By January 31, 2025, the Gujarat government shelled out Rs 61.97 crore over two years on maintaining its aircraft fleet -- covering fuel, parking rent, pilots, and staff.
Back in 2019, the state spent a staggering Rs 197.90 crore on new aircraft, pushing its aviation expenses even higher.
Grilled by Congress MLAs, the Gujarat government revealed the breakdown: Rs 23.38 crore from February 2023 to January 2024, soaring to Rs 38.58 crore in the following year.
The government admitted that on August 26, 2019, it approved a new aircraft purchase, shelling out a whopping Rs 197.90 crore to the airline company.
Even as the Gujarat government pours crores into planes and helicopters, PM Modi's ambitious seaplane project sits grounded -- despite massive spending.
The Gujarat government admitted in the Assembly in early March 2025 that India's first seaplane service, once a marquee project, hit turbulence in April 2021 -- after burning through Rs 19.50 crore.
Sky-high operational costs have been the major reason. Responding to Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, the government revealed that the Ahmedabad-Kevadia seaplane launched with much fanfare on October 31, 2020, has remained grounded since April 2021.
The operator pulled out during Covid, citing unsustainable costs.
Despite pouring Rs 19.50 crore into the project by December 31, 2024, the service still remains in limbo.
Yet, the government insists it still hopes for a revival.
The seaplane, personally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a dramatic takeoff from a pond near the Statue of Unity and a landing at the Sabarmati Riverfront made headlines in 2020.
Months later, the ambitious venture sank only as another grand idea that failed to take off.