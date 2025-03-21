Gujarat government spends Rs 61.97 crores on aircraft fleet maintenance in two years

AHMEDABAD: By January 31, 2025, the Gujarat government shelled out Rs 61.97 crore over two years on maintaining its aircraft fleet -- covering fuel, parking rent, pilots, and staff.

Back in 2019, the state spent a staggering Rs 197.90 crore on new aircraft, pushing its aviation expenses even higher.

Grilled by Congress MLAs, the Gujarat government revealed the breakdown: Rs 23.38 crore from February 2023 to January 2024, soaring to Rs 38.58 crore in the following year.

The government admitted that on August 26, 2019, it approved a new aircraft purchase, shelling out a whopping Rs 197.90 crore to the airline company.