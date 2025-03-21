High-speed tanker crash sparks massive fire on Rajasthan's Bhilwara-Kota highway, one burnt alive

Eyewitnesses reported that four tankers were lined up near the Ladpura intersection when the speeding tanker rammed into one of them. The impact caused an immediate explosion, and the flames spread rapidly to the other three vehicles.

The fire was so intense that one of the drivers had no time to escape and was burned alive inside his truck.

The deceased has been identified as Shambhulal Dhakad, a resident of Phoolji Kheda. His body has been moved to the Mandalgarh Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem will be conducted after his family arrives.

The fire triggered panic at the accident site and caused major traffic disruptions on the highway. Vehicles were stuck in long queues on both sides as firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. It took nearly an hour to fully extinguish the flames. Once the situation was under control, the police cleared the congestion and restored normal traffic flow.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. Further action will be taken based on their findings.