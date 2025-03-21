High-speed tanker crash sparks massive fire on Rajasthan's Bhilwara-Kota highway, one burnt alive

JAIPUR: A devastating accident early on Friday morning near the Ladpura intersection on the Bhilwara-Kota highway resulted in a massive fire, reducing four tankers to ashes.
A speeding tanker lost control and crashed into three stationary tankers, triggering a chain of explosions. The intensity of the impact was so severe that all four vehicles were engulfed in flames within moments. Tragically, one driver was trapped inside his truck and perished in the blaze.
As soon as authorities were alerted, a police team led by trainee IPS officer Jatin Jain and Bigod police station in-charge Jai Sultan rushed to the accident site. Fire brigade teams battled the raging inferno, with local villagers also stepping in to assist.
Eyewitnesses reported that four tankers were lined up near the Ladpura intersection when the speeding tanker rammed into one of them. The impact caused an immediate explosion, and the flames spread rapidly to the other three vehicles.
The fire was so intense that one of the drivers had no time to escape and was burned alive inside his truck.
The deceased has been identified as Shambhulal Dhakad, a resident of Phoolji Kheda. His body has been moved to the Mandalgarh Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem will be conducted after his family arrives.
The fire triggered panic at the accident site and caused major traffic disruptions on the highway. Vehicles were stuck in long queues on both sides as firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. It took nearly an hour to fully extinguish the flames. Once the situation was under control, the police cleared the congestion and restored normal traffic flow.
Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. Further action will be taken based on their findings.