India-NZ bilateral relations focus on defence, PM Luxon visits INS Surat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, along with Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, visited the latest indigenously built destroyer of the Indian Navy, INS Surat, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on Thursday. The Indian Navy said, “The dignitaries were given an in-depth briefing on the warship’s intricate design and formidable capabilities, offering a glimpse into its critical role in bolstering national maritime security.”

INS Surat, commissioned this January, is the latest indigenous guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mumbai and designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the ship is a shining example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) boasts an indigenous content of over 75%, the Navy said.

The Prime Minister’s visit coincides with the Royal New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Te Kaha’s visit to Mumbai from March 20 to 24. In addition, Commodore Rodger Ward, Commander of Combined Task Force 150, is also visiting the Western Naval Command. These visits mark a significant step towards furthering the relationship between the RNZN and the Indian Navy.

The New Zealand Navy currently commands the CTF 150, one of five task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces. It conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure that legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region free from non-state threats. As a part of the ship visit, the CN-RNZN called on Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC, and discussed strategic naval engagements, which was followed by a briefing on the command’s role.

At the Naval Dockyard, he discussed technical support for HMNZS Te Kaha’s upcoming visit with the Admiral Superintendent of the Dockyard. The Admiral also laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh at ND Mumbai and paid homage to personnel who made supreme sacrifices in the nation’s service.