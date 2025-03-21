Indian Navy, Coast Guard rescue two Chinese, one Indonesian from aboard merchant vessel

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy and Coast Guard on Friday saved three lives from a merchant vessel from far out at sea. The quick response led to the timely evacuation of two critically injured crew members of the Merchant Vessel (MV) Heilan. Those evacuated include two Chinese nationals and one Indonesian.

Indian Navy said, “In the early hours of 21 March 2025, the Indian Navy successfully carried out a critical Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation from Merchant Vessel (MV) Heilan Star, a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, located about 230 nautical miles West of Goa.”

At first light on 21 March 2025, a Seaking helicopter from Vikrant carried out a challenging winching operation, to evacuate three injured crew - two Chinese and one Indonesian national, from MV Heilan Star.

“The fourth crew had, sadly, already succumbed to injuries. The rescued crew were immediately flown to INS Hansa, Goa, from where they were transferred to a civil hospital for further medical care," the Navy added. INS Hansa is the Navy's air station.