Indians abroad must comply with local laws just as foreign nationals here must follow our laws: Centre

“When it comes to visa and immigration policy, it lies within the sovereign function of a country. We expect the foreign nationals coming to India to abide by our laws and regulations and similarly, it is our expectation that when Indian nationals are abroad, they must also comply with local laws and regulations,” the spokesperson said without naming any individual.

Responding to the case of Badar Khan Suri in the US, Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We understand from media reports that this individual has been detained. Neither the US government nor the individual has reached out to us or the Embassy.”

A US federal judge on Thursday blocked the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, who was arrested after federal authorities accused him of "actively spreading Hamas propaganda." In a court order dated March 20, United States District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ruled, “It is ordered that the petitioner shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the court issues a contrary order.”

Khan, a Georgetown University researcher, is studying and teaching in the US on a student visa and is accused by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of "spreading Hamas propaganda" and having “close connections to a known or suspected terrorist.”