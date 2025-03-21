Meghalaya district spreads awareness about substance abuse through storytelling

GUWAHATI: A Meghalaya district is spreading awareness among schoolchildren against substance abuse through storytelling.
Authorities in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district are confident the ‘ia ka Mynried’ initiative, meaning “for a better tomorrow” in the Pnar or Jaintia language, will transform the lives of children.
The initiative also aims to showcase their talent to enhance confidence, public speaking and emotional intelligence among children.
A key highlight of the initiative, which aligns with the state government’s Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM), is the “Wellbeing Pledge” where students commit to a drug-free life.
East Jaintia Hills is a mining-affected district. Under the initiative, spearheaded by the district administration and supported by the District Mineral Foundation, winter camps were organised in 11 educational institutions for four months from December last year which impacted 1,826 students.
Officials said Meghalaya’s intervention under DREAM integrates soft skills training with substance abuse prevention, positioning the state as a leader in youth development.
“The winter camps have created a lasting impact as students have received training that can transform their lives. I implore each student to take this as a challenge to be a better person,” said Santa Mary Shylla, MLA of Sutnga-Saipung constituency.
District Magistrate Shivansh Awasthi said a key practice of the initiative is to encourage talent recognition in an effort to help young people identify personal strengths.
“This is closely aligned with our state’s DREAM towards providing youth with opportunities and platforms to realise their potential, rather than falling prey to substance abuse,” Awasthi said.
Stating that drug abuse is a major issue in Meghalaya, particularly in East Jaintia Hills district, he said, “We must build a benchmark in fighting against menaces that hinder youth aspirations and wellbeing.”
Each campus intervention culminated in a certification event at the end of a 20-hour training period. On the same day, some participants took to the stage to share their learnings while some showcased their talents.
“This programme has helped me build confidence and understand my emotional and mental health,” said Gracious Phawa, a Class VIII student of St. Peter’s Secondary School.
Similarly, Silwillstar Shylla, a Class IX student of Byndihati Secondary School, said, “Before this programme, I never thought about how I stand or communicate. Now, I feel more confident in speaking and interacting with others.”