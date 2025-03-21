Meghalaya district spreads awareness about substance abuse through storytelling

GUWAHATI: A Meghalaya district is spreading awareness among schoolchildren against substance abuse through storytelling.

Authorities in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district are confident the ‘ia ka Mynried’ initiative, meaning “for a better tomorrow” in the Pnar or Jaintia language, will transform the lives of children.

The initiative also aims to showcase their talent to enhance confidence, public speaking and emotional intelligence among children.

A key highlight of the initiative, which aligns with the state government’s Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM), is the “Wellbeing Pledge” where students commit to a drug-free life.

East Jaintia Hills is a mining-affected district. Under the initiative, spearheaded by the district administration and supported by the District Mineral Foundation, winter camps were organised in 11 educational institutions for four months from December last year which impacted 1,826 students.

Officials said Meghalaya’s intervention under DREAM integrates soft skills training with substance abuse prevention, positioning the state as a leader in youth development.