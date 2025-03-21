Minor girl found dead at relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur, officials suspect rape

CHURACHANDPUR: A nine-year-old girl was found dead at a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

She went missing from the camp on Thursday evening, following which her family started searching for her, they said.

Her body was found in the relief camp compound later in the night, they added. She had multiple injury marks on her body, especially her throat, besides blood stains, officials said.

It is suspected that she was raped, they said, adding that the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.