Nod to Rs 54K crore for defence acquisition

NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance the capability of the armed forces, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved acquisition of a plethora of military hardware worth more than Rs 54,000 crore, including airborne early-warning and control-aircraft systems, torpedoes and engines for T-90 tanks. The DAC also approved guidelines for reducing the timelines at various stages of the capital acquisition process to make it “faster, more effective and efficient,” the defence ministry.

The decision on a “more effective” procurement process was in line with the ministry’s initiative to celebrate 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’. The approval to the procurement proposals was accorded by the DAC chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it said.

“The DAC accorded acceptances of necessity (AoNs) or initial approvals to eight capital acquisition proposals amounting to more than Rs 54,000 crore,” it said.

“For the Indian Air Force, an approval for the procurement of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems was accorded by the DAC,” the ministry said.

AEW&C systems are capability enhancers, which can change the complete spectrum of warfare and exponentially increase the combat potential of various weapon systems.