NSCN-IM rejects Centre's alleged mining move in Nagaland

GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on March 21 reasserted the Nagas’ claim over land resources rejecting the Centre’s alleged move for mining in Nagaland.
Addressing Nagas on the occasion of the 46th Naga Republic Day celebration at Hebron, NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu said the central government has long set its sights on the Nagas’ natural wealth.
“For quite a long period, the government of India has been casting covetous eyes to explore our natural wealth, mainly petroleum but under no circumstances shall we allow our mineral wealth to be exploited by our aggressor as they refused to respect the political rights of the Naga people,” the NSCN-IM leader said.
He reacted sharply to the Centre’s 'new attempt' to 'intrude into our sovereign ownership rights' in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district to explore, drill oil and extract petroleum stating that India is simply testing nerves without respecting history and culture.
“By our Naga culture, we are possessive of our God-given wealth with a strong attachment to our national identity that provides a sense of legacy and pride as God’s chosen people,” Tuccu said.
He applauded the stance taken by the Ao Naga community for courageously stating that the exploration of petroleum belongs to them and not to the Indian government.
“Let us be grateful to God as Nagas were bestowed with rich natural wealth. This demanded from us to tread very cautiously by not allowing others to take away our God-given sovereign wealth,” the NSCN-IM leader said.
Meanwhile, Tuccu alleged that it was the Centre and not the NSCN-IM that delayed the solution to the Naga political issue.
"For more than 27 years when Indo-Naga political talks started, India has gone deep into playing divisive politics to keep the Nagas divided on factional lines. The truth is India wants to lessen the weight of NSCN in the negotiation table for Naga political solution,” Tuccu said.
“For this very purpose, Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) were created to counterweight the NSCN’s prized possession, the Framework Agreement of 3rd August 2015 using the Agreed Position of NNPGs. India wants to confuse the Nagas through Agreed Position,” he alleged.
NNPGs are a conglomerate of various extremist groups. The Naga Republic Day was also celebrated in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. The event was organised by the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong. Students from various schools were among those who participated.