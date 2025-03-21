NSCN-IM rejects Centre's alleged mining move in Nagaland

GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on March 21 reasserted the Nagas’ claim over land resources rejecting the Centre’s alleged move for mining in Nagaland.

Addressing Nagas on the occasion of the 46th Naga Republic Day celebration at Hebron, NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu said the central government has long set its sights on the Nagas’ natural wealth.

“For quite a long period, the government of India has been casting covetous eyes to explore our natural wealth, mainly petroleum but under no circumstances shall we allow our mineral wealth to be exploited by our aggressor as they refused to respect the political rights of the Naga people,” the NSCN-IM leader said.