Of the over 23,000 spices samples tested, over 1500 found to be sub-standard: Centre to LS

NEW DELHI: The centre on Friday said that over 1,500 spices samples that were analysed in the last two years were found to be sub-standard.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, informed the Lok Sabha, that as many as 23,898 samples of spices were analysed by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Of the over 23,000 samples – 11,979 in 2022-23 and 11,919 in 2023-24 - as many as 1,241 were found to be unsafe.

While in 2022-23, 534 spice samples were found to be unsafe, the next year, 707 spice samples were found to be unsafe.

Of the total samples, 743 were found to be sub-standard in 2022-23, and in 2023-24, 816 spice samples were found to be substandard – taking the figure to 1,559.

The minister said FSSAI is fully committed to ensuring the availability of safe food products to the consumers across the country.

Towards this, FSSAI through state/union territories and its regional offices conduct regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection and random sampling of various food products including spices to check compliance with the quality and safety parameters and other requirements as laid down under Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder.

In cases where food samples are found to be non-conforming, penal action is taken against the defaulting Food Business Operators as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations.