RSS chief Bhagwat inaugurates Sangh’s top meet; Manipur situation, north-south 'divide' on agenda

RSS joint secretary CR Mukunda said key issues will be addressed at the meet. On Manipur, he said hope is rising but a "natural atmosphere" will take a long time to be restored.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarasanghachalak (Chief) Mohan Bhagwat with RSS Sarakaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale during the annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest body of decision-making and policy formulation of the RSS, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarasanghachalak (Chief) Mohan Bhagwat with RSS Sarakaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale during the annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest body of decision-making and policy formulation of the RSS, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 21, 2025.Photo | PTI
BENGALURU: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday inaugurated the three-day meet of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), Sangh's top decision-making body, that will discuss Manipur situation, as well as the attempts to create the 'North-South divide' in the country.

Addressing a press meet, RSS joint secretary CR Mukunda said, "Intense decisions on some of the contemporary and burning issues," will be addressed during the meeting, that will be attended by heads of 32 affiliated orgiansation of RSS.

"Manipur is going through a rough patch for the past 20 months, but there is some hope today. As we go through the vison of the central government, which are political and some of which are administrative, it has risen hopes for people of Manipur," Mukunda said.

He said the RSS has been analysing the situation and it believed that "it will take a long time for a natural atmosphere to be created."

The RSS joint secretary said that forces challenging national unity were a matter of worry. "As an organisation, we are concerned about the forces which are challenging national unity, especially raising the North-South divide, whether it is about delimitation or languages," Mukunda said.

He said RSS volunteers and functionalities of different organisations related to the 'Sangh Parivar' are trying their best to bring in harmony, especially in certain states.

According to Mukunda, RSS has grown manifold in the last one year.

"Presently, there are 83,129 active Shakhas, which is over 10,000 more than what we had last year," he explained.

